Peter Dieter Baier
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Peter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peter Dieter Baier Peter Dieter Baier, age 79 December 27, 1940-June 21, 2020 Respected businessman and master watchmaker, passed away from a long battle with Pancreatic Cancer late Sunday night. Peter was the sole proprieter of an island retail watch sales and repair store, known for over twenty-five years as Swiss-Time, LLC. His shop was originally located at the Shelter Cove Mall off of Highway 278, Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. Peter is survived by his wife, Lucy Baier of Hilton Head Island; son, Robert Baier and daughter, Victoria Baier, both living in Sweden. A small private service will be held Friday, June 26, 2020 at Sauls Funeral Home, 90 Simmonsville Rd, Bluffton. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society. Sauls Funeral Home of Bluffton is assisting the family with arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Island Packet on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sauls Funeral Home
90 Simmonsville Road
Bluffton, SC 29910
(843)815-5535
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved