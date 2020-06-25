Peter Dieter Baier Peter Dieter Baier, age 79 December 27, 1940-June 21, 2020 Respected businessman and master watchmaker, passed away from a long battle with Pancreatic Cancer late Sunday night. Peter was the sole proprieter of an island retail watch sales and repair store, known for over twenty-five years as Swiss-Time, LLC. His shop was originally located at the Shelter Cove Mall off of Highway 278, Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. Peter is survived by his wife, Lucy Baier of Hilton Head Island; son, Robert Baier and daughter, Victoria Baier, both living in Sweden. A small private service will be held Friday, June 26, 2020 at Sauls Funeral Home, 90 Simmonsville Rd, Bluffton. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society. Sauls Funeral Home of Bluffton is assisting the family with arrangements.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Island Packet on Jun. 25, 2020.