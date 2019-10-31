Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Peter Duryea Beekman. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Peter Duryea Beekman 1938-2019 Peter was born in Schenectady NY. He was a long time resident of Beaufort & Dataw Island, South Carolina, and formally of Greenwich, Connecticut. He passed away on October 25, 2019 in Beaufort Memorial Hospital after a toe-to-toe fight with lung cancer. Peter was the widower of Susan Hendricks Beekman and is survived by his three children, Christopher of Sonoma, California and Kelly and Matthew, both residing in New York City. Peter was a successful entrepreneur and a businessman. He started at IBM and was able to venture out on his own by constantly leveraging new technology. He enjoyed playing golf and spending time with his family and his dogs. He proudly served as an officer in the US Navy during the Vietnam conflict, receiving honorable discharge after several additional years in the Naval Reserve. He was a good man, and will be missed. There will be celebrations of his life in the spring of 2020, both in Dataw Island, South Carolina and New York, for friends and family. Gifts and donations can be made in his name to The Boys and Girls Club of the Lowcountry in Bluffton, SC. Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.

