Peter Endre Korda Born in Budapest on December 5, 1931, Peter Endre Korda peacefully drew his final breath on March 9, 2020 after a sudden, non-COVID illness. He was surrounded by his family. Peter survived World War II and Stalin before escaping to the west during the Hungarian Revolution of 1956. Moving to Columbus, Ohio in 1960, he led a life of professional success: a Ph.D. and tenured professorship at Ohio State and the founding of Korda/Nemeth Engineering. He grew his firm to over 100 professionals and played a key role in transforming the skyline of Columbus, the campus of Ohio State, and many dozens of locations around the globe. He continued to be active post-retirement as an expert witness and a member of the Building Standards Board of the state of Ohio. Peter was involved in the broader community throughout his life, most notably as a Charter member of the Upper Arlington (OH) chapter of Rotary International and as the first Life Member of Planned Parenthood of Greater Ohio. He quit skiing at age 84, but at 88 he still played bridge regularly and tennis four days a week. He earned Life Master standing in bridge; in tennis, his enthusiasm far outstripped his accomplishment. Peter was proudest of the family that surrounded him on his final days. He and his wife, Edith, met while students in Budapest, married in 1954, and were soon to celebrate their 66th anniversary. He is survived by Edith; children Kathy, Doris (Dan), Peter (Beth), and Niki; and grandchildren Alix, Sam, Meredith, and Brian. Peter was the kind of person who probably would have written his own obituary - especially if he'd been told it was against the rules. Those who knew him best will remember his unwavering principles and integrity, his love of games and puzzles, his warmth and easy laughter, and his devotion to his family. The family requests that, in lieu of gifts, donations in his memory be made to Planned Parenthood of Greater Ohio. Published in The Island Packet on Apr. 23, 2020

