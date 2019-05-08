Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Peter J. Marovich. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Sergeant Major Peter J. Marovich, USMC Ret. Sergeant Major Peter J. Marovich, USMC Ret., 94, formerly of Aliquippa, passed away on Saturday, May 4, 2019. He was born on July 22, 1924 in West Aliquippa, a son of the late Thomas and Theresa (Beder) Marovich. He was a member of St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Evelyn (Yurkovich) Marovich; and a brother, Frank Marovich. Sergeant Major Marovich enlisted in the Marine Corps in February 1942 at the age of 17 and attended recruit training at MCRD, Parris Island. During WWII, Sergeant Major Marovich served with the 3rd Marine Division in New Zealand and Guadalcanal and participated in the battles of Bougainville, Guam, and Iwo Jima. Upon his return to the United States in late 1945, he served at Marine Barracks, Philadelphia guarding German prisoners of war. In 1950, he reported for duty at Quantico, Virginia. Upon transfer to Parris Island, S.C., he was assigned duty as a drill instructor.The highlights of his career include: serving as a private first class when the Third Division was formed during WWII; becoming the Division Sergeant Major of that same division and his progression from recruit at Parris Island to drill instructor, and finally Depot Sergeant Major. Once retired, Sergeant Major Marovich worked in the motion picture "The Great Santini" as the stand-in for Robert Duvall. Later he was the Director of Security at Windmill Harbour on Hilton Head Island, S.C. Sergeant Major Marovich's personal decorations include: the Bronze Star with Combat V; Navy Achievement Medal; Combat Action Ribbon; Good Conduct Medal with Nine Stars; letter of commendation for duty at Bougainville Island. Sergeant Major Marovich retired from the Marine Corps after 32 years of active service. At his retirement ceremony, he was awarded "The Navy League General Gerald C. Thomas Award" for inspirational leadership while serving with the 3rd Marine Division. He is survived by a son, Peter Marovich, Jr. and his wife, Jenny Jones; a daughter, Denise Ackerman and her husband Rene; three grandchildren, Sofia, Ian, and Colin Ackerman; and a sister, Ann Rossi. Friends will be received on Wednesday from 2-4pm and 6-8pm in Darroch Cremation and Funeral Tributes, Inc. 2640 Mill Street, Aliquippa

