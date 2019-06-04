Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Peter J. Vercellotti. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Peter J. Vercellotti Son of Joseph F. Vercellotti, Hilton Head Island, SC died in his home in Portland, OR with his family at his bedside. Married to Michele Heile, he is survived by his father; sisters, Mary Richardson of Hilton Head, SC; Helen Vercellotti of Bluffton, SC and Susan Vercellotti (Mike Jones) of Malad City; ID; brothers, Joseph M. Vercellotti (Nancy) of Andover, NH, and Thomas Vercellotti (Linda) of Lisle, IL; Nieces, Anna and Lea Tuttle; Nephews Joseph W. and Mathew Vercellotti. He was predeceased by his mother, June M. Vercellotti and sister Carol Jennings. Peter was an accomplished guitarist, spanning the world of classical to popular Rock. He and his wife had three bands, of different genre, and he participated in numerous bands and musical organizations in Ohio and Oregon. Pete attended Kent State University and was a certified Journeyman Tool and Diemaker. He was employed in manufacturing in the automotive and aerospace industries. He had a huge following of friends and fans who were warmed by his ability to extract laughter and feelings of friendship plus his willingness and ability to repair almost anything mechanical. He was 53 years old A memorial Mass will be said at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at Holy Family Catholic Church, Hilton Head Island, SC 29928 In lieu of flowers, contributions in Peter's name may be made to: Programs for Exceptional People, 39 Sheridan Park Circle #2, Bluffton, SC 29910

