Peter Miletic Peter Miletic, 78, passed away on July 12, 2019. He suffered a stroke while vacationing in Montenegro. Peter was born in Belgrade, Serbia (the former Yugoslavia) to Dushanka and Radovan and was predeceased by a brother, Dragan. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Marguerite and son, Richard. Peter escaped Communist Yugoslavia at the age of 20 and deeply loved his adopted country, fine food and long-distance running. He completed 12 marathons and was an active participant in the early New York City marathons. Peter was a restauranteur in NYC for 30 years and on Hilton Head Island for 15 years. Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Resurrection Greek Orthodox Church, PO Box 22888, HHI SC or YANA Club, PO Box 7691, HHI SC 29938.

