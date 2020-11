Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Peter's life story with friends and family

Share Peter's life story with friends and family

Peter P. Laman, Jr.

June 10, 1936 - November 22, 2020

Hilton Head Island, South Carolina - Peter P. Laman, Jr., 84 of Hilton Head Island, SC, passed away on November, 22, 2020.

He is survived by his three children, Peter III, Jeanne Ilvento, and Mark and six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Services are private.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store