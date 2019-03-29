Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Peter Paul Hadfalvi. View Sign

Peter Paul Hadfalvi The family of Peter Paul Hadfalvi sadly announce his passing on March 22, 2019, aged 91 years and 10 months. Peter, his wife Susan and daughter Rita immigrated to the United States in 1956 from Hungary to seek a better life in the United States. The family proudly received U.S. citizenship in 1969. Educated in Hungary as a mathematician and physicist, Peter continued his education at Carnegie Institute of Technology and became a professional electrical engineer. His professional career with West Penn Power and, later, Alleghany Power Service in Greensburg, PA, began in 1957 until his retirement in 1993. Before and after his retirement to Hilton Head Island, SC, his interests included, jewelry making, and photography. His many paintings, drawings and photographs were exhibited, winning many accolades. In addition to traveling throughout the world, he was an avid skier, cyclist, tennis player, sports car connoisseur, and a locally renowned cheesecake baker. Peter will be deeply missed by his wife, daughter, granddaughter Rebecca Lee Baileys (Marc Coleman), and great granddaughter Kennedy Julia Coleman. In lieu of flowers, donations on his behalf, to the American Red Cross, the or the would be greatly appreciated. The family hopes Peter is remembered fondly.

