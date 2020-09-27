Peter Revi Bosin Peter Paul Revi Bosin, 76, of Bluffton, South Carolina, died in Beaufort Memorial Hospital on September 21, 2020, following a short illness. He was born January 15, 1944 in National Heights, PA. He was the son of the late Martin G. and Lena Revi Bosin of West Leechburg, PA. He received a Bachelor of Science degree from Clarion State University, Clarion, PA. In addition, he received a Master's Degree from the Indiana University of PA. He was employed by Burrell School District of Lower Burrell, PA for 38 years. He served as head of the Biology and Science Department. He held the position of Drivers Education instructor and taught Earth and Space Science. In 1974, working as assistant baseball coach along with his brother, James Bosin as coach, the school baseball team was taken to the WPIAL PA State Championship. He was selected for the position of golf coach for the school in 1995. In 1998, his student, Nate Speer, won the school's first ever WPIAL Golf Title. In 2000 he was listed in Who's Who of American Teachers. He retired from teaching in 2002. Clawson Funeral & Cremation Center of Leechburg, PA employed him in 2003. His position as greeter and delivery service driver was held for 15 years. In 2018, after moving to Bluffton, South Carolina, he was employed part-time as a shuttle driver by Montage Palmetto Bluff (a 5 star resort in South Carolina). He was a resident of Gilpin Township for 44 years. In that time, he served as Chairman of the Board of Gilpin Township Supervisors and the Police Commissioner for 10 years. He was an avid member of the NRA, Knights of Columbus, and Hillcrest Country Club Golf in PA. More recently, he joined the Hunting and Fishing Club of Sun City, South Carolina. He was a past member of Christ the King Parish, Leechburg, PA. He is a current member of St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church of Bluffton, South Carolina. Survivors include: his wife of 51 years, Adeline Vallosio Bosin; one sister Mary Spachtholz of Ford City, PA; two brothers, James (Judith) Bosin of Butler, PA and Martin D. (Janet) Bosin of Greensburg, PA; and many nieces and nephews.· A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Gregory the Great of Bluffton, South Carolina at a later date.



