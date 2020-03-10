Peter W. Vanderwarker "Dutch" to his family and friends, was welcomed by our Lord Jesus in peace Thursday, March 5th, 2020 9:45 a.m. at the age of 79 in Pinehurst, NC. Preceded in death by father Robert, mother Beatrice, dear stepmother Margaret and daughter Lynn. Survived by dear wife Peg, brother Robert of Harrisonburg, Va., and sister Pam of Ticonderoga NY. He leaves behind children, sons Brad (Carolyn) & Bruce (Andrea) of Chesapeake, Va. and daughter Beth (Alan) of Roanoke, Va., and loving stepchildren Scott, Kurt, and Bonnie. He is a proud grandfather of Taylor, Josh, Chris, Sophia, Jordan, Macy, Kenyon, Ella and Liam, all the lights and joys of his life. Pete will be remembered as a loving husband and father, an outdoorsman and golf pro, passing on the timeless gifts of doing-it-right-in-the-fight, never giving up, enjoying the ride, and counting a man's word as honor. He touched countless lives in the golf industry as a physical education teacher, tireless PGA teaching and club professional, greens superintendent, and golf manufacturing sales professional. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make donations to an amazing hospice facility, FirstHealth Hospice & Palliative Care, 251 Campground Rd, West End, NC 27376, (910) 715-6000, www.firsthealth.org
Published in The Island Packet on Mar. 10, 2020