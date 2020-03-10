Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Peter W. Vanderwarker. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Peter W. Vanderwarker "Dutch" to his family and friends, was welcomed by our Lord Jesus in peace Thursday, March 5th, 2020 9:45 a.m. at the age of 79 in Pinehurst, NC. Preceded in death by father Robert, mother Beatrice, dear stepmother Margaret and daughter Lynn. Survived by dear wife Peg, brother Robert of Harrisonburg, Va., and sister Pam of Ticonderoga NY. He leaves behind children, sons Brad (Carolyn) & Bruce (Andrea) of Chesapeake, Va. and daughter Beth (Alan) of Roanoke, Va., and loving stepchildren Scott, Kurt, and Bonnie. He is a proud grandfather of Taylor, Josh, Chris, Sophia, Jordan, Macy, Kenyon, Ella and Liam, all the lights and joys of his life. Pete will be remembered as a loving husband and father, an outdoorsman and golf pro, passing on the timeless gifts of doing-it-right-in-the-fight, never giving up, enjoying the ride, and counting a man's word as honor. He touched countless lives in the golf industry as a physical education teacher, tireless PGA teaching and club professional, greens superintendent, and golf manufacturing sales professional. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make donations to an amazing hospice facility, FirstHealth Hospice & Palliative Care, 251 Campground Rd, West End, NC 27376, (910) 715-6000,

Peter W. Vanderwarker "Dutch" to his family and friends, was welcomed by our Lord Jesus in peace Thursday, March 5th, 2020 9:45 a.m. at the age of 79 in Pinehurst, NC. Preceded in death by father Robert, mother Beatrice, dear stepmother Margaret and daughter Lynn. Survived by dear wife Peg, brother Robert of Harrisonburg, Va., and sister Pam of Ticonderoga NY. He leaves behind children, sons Brad (Carolyn) & Bruce (Andrea) of Chesapeake, Va. and daughter Beth (Alan) of Roanoke, Va., and loving stepchildren Scott, Kurt, and Bonnie. He is a proud grandfather of Taylor, Josh, Chris, Sophia, Jordan, Macy, Kenyon, Ella and Liam, all the lights and joys of his life. Pete will be remembered as a loving husband and father, an outdoorsman and golf pro, passing on the timeless gifts of doing-it-right-in-the-fight, never giving up, enjoying the ride, and counting a man's word as honor. He touched countless lives in the golf industry as a physical education teacher, tireless PGA teaching and club professional, greens superintendent, and golf manufacturing sales professional. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make donations to an amazing hospice facility, FirstHealth Hospice & Palliative Care, 251 Campground Rd, West End, NC 27376, (910) 715-6000, www.firsthealth.org Published in The Island Packet on Mar. 10, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Island Packet Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close