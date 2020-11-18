1/1
Philip Allen Watkins
1934 - 2020
Philip Allen Watkins
April 12, 1934 - November 5, 2020
Sandy Springs, Georgia - Philip Allen Watkins, 86, of Sandy Springs died on Thursday, November 5, 2020. A veteran of the US Army Reserve attaining the rank Captain, he was a retired Captain with Eastern Airlines. Phil was a longtime member and Chairman of the board of trustees at Fairburn United Methodist Church before becoming a member of Peachtree Presbyterian Church. He was a member and Past Master at Masonic Lodge # 18 F&AM in Fairburn. Phil was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Antonia Watkins and is survived by his wife of 63 years, Anne Shell Watkins; daughter, Lori Watkins Atkins (Chad); son, Mitchel Philip Watkins (Sandra Stewart); grandchildren, Zsalina Atkins, Sorrel Atkins; and nieces and nephews. Funeral services were conducted on Monday, November 9th at the Sunrise Chapel at Arlington Memorial Park. Reverend Vicki Harrington-Franch officiated. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Shriner's Hospitals for Children.


Published in The Island Packet on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Arlington Memorial Park
201 Mt Vernon Hwy NW
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
4042550750
