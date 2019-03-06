Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Philip Meredith Tannenholz. View Sign

Philip Meredith Tannenholz Philip Meredith Tannenholz of Sun City Bluffton, SC passed away at the age of 76 at Savannah Memorial Hospital on March 4, 2019 with his family beside him. Philip was born on January 29, 1943 in Brooklyn, NY. He was the loving husband, father, and the son of Robin and Louis Tannenholz, deceased. He is survived by his companion of 17 years, Jan Dow, of Sun City, his son, Jeffrey Tannenholz and wife, Angela, of Lima, Peru; his son, Bruce Tannenholz and wife, Rachel of Boca Raton, FL, and his daughter, Diane Tannenholz and husband, Harry DiSalvio, of Bluffton, SC. Philip was a graduate of Brooklyn College. Philip had a long career in the garment industry as Vice President of several companies with offices at the Empire State Building. His career took him all over the world. He lived in a number of states including Connecticut, New Jersey, and Florida. When he retired to Sun City, he started a home repair business, Repairs Unlimited with over 800 repeat customers. He was an avid member of the Sun City Softball League as player, coach, umpire, and sponsor. A memorial service will be held at Sauls Funeral Home, 90 Simmonsville Road, Bluffton, SC 29910 on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 2:00 pm with a visitation one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Bluffton Self Help, Development Department, PO Box 2420, Bluffton, SC 29910 or

90 Simmonsville Road

Bluffton , SC 29910

