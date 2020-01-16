Phillip Meeker Phillip Meeker, 79, of Beaufort, South Carolina, passed peacefully at his home on January 13, 2020, after a valiant battle with cancer. Phil is survived by his devoted and beloved wife of 56 years, June; three children: Matt (Catherine) Meeker, Andy (Jeri Lyn) Meeker, and Beth (Richard) Ethier; grandchildren, Mike, Abby and Alex; his sister, Kathy (Glen) Levetzow; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Phil was born in Osgood, Missouri, attended high school in Davenport, Iowa, and graduated with a chemical engineering degree from Case Institute of Technology in Cleveland, Ohio. His first job out of college brought him to Los Angeles where he met the love of his life, June, a flight attendant with TWA. Soon after, the happily married couple moved to Cincinnati where Phil began a long and successfulcareer with Procter & Gamble. His work took him around the world including a final nine years living in Asia, after which he and June retired to a good life on Dataw Island in the beautiful Lowcountry of South Carolina. He was known for his warm personality, positive attitude, quick wit, wise counsel and compassionate heart that he lived out with his family and friends, in his work as a church Elder, and through his volunteer service to agencies in and around Beaufort. A service in witness to the Resurrection and in celebration of a life well lived will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, January 18 th at Sea Island Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be directed to Sea Island Presbyterian Church, Family Promise of Beaufort County, or Friends of Caroline Hospice. Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family.

