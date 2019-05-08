Guest Book View Sign Service Information Keith Funeral and Cremation Services - Hilton Head 63 Arrow Rd. Hilton Head , SC 29928 (843)-715-4584 Graveside service 11:00 AM Valhalla Memory Gardens mausoleum Huntsville , AL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Phyllis Barnes Lively Phyllis Barnes Lively, 90, of Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, died on the 26th of April, 2019. Mrs. Lively was born in Louisville, KY on March 12, 1929, the daughter of Frank Proctor and Helen Davis Barnes. She is survived by her husband, Lloyd L. Lively; a son, Lloyd L. "Les" Lively and his wife Adrianne of Hilton Head Island, SC; a daughter, Elizabeth Ann "Libby" Planz of Dothan, AL; four grandchildren, two nephews, one niece, one great granddaughter and several grand nephews and nieces. In June, 1947, Phyllis and her family moved to Decatur, AL, across the street from her future husband Lloyd. They were married on September 3, 1949, and lived for a short time in Greensboro, North Carolina and Greenville, South Carolina. They soon returned to North Alabama when they moved to Huntsville where they lived for 55 years. While living in both Louisville, Kentucky and Decatur, Alabama she was employed by South Central Bell and Southern Bell. She was active in many civic organizations including The Gothic Guild, the Huntsville Museum of Art, the Historic Huntsville Foundation, the Huntsville/Madison County Botanical Garden Guild, the PTA City Council, the Women's Guild of the Huntsville Museum of Art, the Cosmopolitan Club, the United Way of Madison County, and Les Joyous. In August, 2006, she and Lloyd moved to TidePointe, a retirement community in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. Burial will be a graveside service at Valhalla Memory Gardens mausoleum in Huntsville, Alabama on Saturday May, 11, 2019 at 11:00. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the TidePointe Community Education Fund, Hospice Care of the Low Country or a charitable organization of your choice.

