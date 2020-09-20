Priscilla Goldberg Age 76, died, Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at her daughters' home in Hopewell, NJ. Born in Trenton, NJ, Mrs. Goldberg has resided in Hopewell, NJ for the past three months and for the last 35 years in Bluffton, SC. She was employed by Spenser Capitol Group for 18 years, retiring in 2008. Mrs. Goldberg enjoyed her independence; she loved to travel and go on cruises with her husband Ted. Priscilla loved to cook, especially known for her Low Country Boil. She was also on the board of her community at Sawmill Forest in Bluffton, South Carolina, always willing to lend a helping hand. Priscilla (mom) you may be gone from our sight, but you will never be gone from our hearts. She is preceded in death by her parents Charles and Julia Pracko, her first husband Charles Stewart Jr. and second husband Theodore Goldberg. Mrs. Goldberg is survived by her daughter Dawn DeClerico and her husband Lou, their children Tony and Chris DeClerico, brothers Charles (Darlene) Pracko and Louis (Marilyn) Pracko, Michael (Robin) Goldberg, Jodi (John) Perko, Bruce Goldberg, and many other nieces, nephews and grandchildren. Calling hours will take place from 6 to 7pm Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at the Cromwell-Immordino Memorial Home, 2560 Pennington Rd, Pennington, NJ 08534. (Located at the Wilson Apple Funeral Home) with services following at 7pm. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation at www.bcrf.org
.