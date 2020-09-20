1/
Priscilla Goldberg
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Priscilla's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Priscilla Goldberg Age 76, died, Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at her daughters' home in Hopewell, NJ. Born in Trenton, NJ, Mrs. Goldberg has resided in Hopewell, NJ for the past three months and for the last 35 years in Bluffton, SC. She was employed by Spenser Capitol Group for 18 years, retiring in 2008. Mrs. Goldberg enjoyed her independence; she loved to travel and go on cruises with her husband Ted. Priscilla loved to cook, especially known for her Low Country Boil. She was also on the board of her community at Sawmill Forest in Bluffton, South Carolina, always willing to lend a helping hand. Priscilla (mom) you may be gone from our sight, but you will never be gone from our hearts. She is preceded in death by her parents Charles and Julia Pracko, her first husband Charles Stewart Jr. and second husband Theodore Goldberg. Mrs. Goldberg is survived by her daughter Dawn DeClerico and her husband Lou, their children Tony and Chris DeClerico, brothers Charles (Darlene) Pracko and Louis (Marilyn) Pracko, Michael (Robin) Goldberg, Jodi (John) Perko, Bruce Goldberg, and many other nieces, nephews and grandchildren. Calling hours will take place from 6 to 7pm Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at the Cromwell-Immordino Memorial Home, 2560 Pennington Rd, Pennington, NJ 08534. (Located at the Wilson Apple Funeral Home) with services following at 7pm. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation at www.bcrf.org.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Island Packet on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
23
Calling hours
06:00 - 07:00 PM
Wilson-Apple Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
23
Service
07:00 PM
Wilson-Apple Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wilson-Apple Funeral Home
2560 Pennington Road
Pennington, NJ 08534-3206
(609) 737-1498
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved