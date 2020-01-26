Joan R. Angolia 84 of Acworth, GA. formerly of Hilton Head, SC. passed away 1/5/2020. Born 9/12/1935 in Brooklyn, NY to the late Joseph and Anna Reale. She is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Anthony; sons, Gerard (Jennifer). Robert (Randall Powers); daughter, Michelle Coe (Don); loving grandchildren, Christopher & Nicholas Angolia, Donald & Meghan Coe; sister, Janet Benvenuto (Phil); and numerous nieces & nephews. Mass of Christian burial will be held on Saturday 2/1/2020 at 10:30am St. Francis by the Sea Catholic Church, Hilton Head, SC. Interment to follow in church columbarium.
Published in The Island Packet on Jan. 26, 2020