R. Angolia Joan

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for R. Angolia Joan.
Obituary
Send Flowers

Joan R. Angolia 84 of Acworth, GA. formerly of Hilton Head, SC. passed away 1/5/2020. Born 9/12/1935 in Brooklyn, NY to the late Joseph and Anna Reale. She is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Anthony; sons, Gerard (Jennifer). Robert (Randall Powers); daughter, Michelle Coe (Don); loving grandchildren, Christopher & Nicholas Angolia, Donald & Meghan Coe; sister, Janet Benvenuto (Phil); and numerous nieces & nephews. Mass of Christian burial will be held on Saturday 2/1/2020 at 10:30am St. Francis by the Sea Catholic Church, Hilton Head, SC. Interment to follow in church columbarium.
Published in The Island Packet on Jan. 26, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.