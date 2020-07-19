R. Douglas Watson R. (Roy) Douglas Watson ("Doug"), age 95 passed away June 27, 2020 at Hilton Head Hospital. He was born Feb. 11, 1925 to the late Edith Mae and Samuel LeRoy Watson in Staten Is. NY. Briefly, he and his parents lived in Erie PA, returning to Staten Is. for the remainder of his childhood. After his father's death when Doug was 9, he lived in a home shared by his mother, his uncles, Charlie and George, George's wife, Belle, his cousin George, and his grandfather, Cedric. Doug attended Staten Is. public elementary school no. 30 from 1930 to 1938 where he played baseball and basketball and graduated as valedictorian. He attended Curtis HS on Staten Is. from 1938 to 1942. There he played on the freshman, junior varsity and varsity basketball teams, serving as captain of the varsity team. As captain he led the team to win the Staten Is. public school championship and to play in the NYC championship tournament at Madison Square Garden. While at Curtis High School he met and dated his eventual bride Claire Emma Crowley. Doug attended the Staten Is. branch of Manhattan College as a freshman. Following acceptance into the Naval ROTC program, he attended MIT in Cambridge MA, where he played basketball on the Varsity team for two seasons, serving as captain of the team for the second season. He graduated from MIT with a Bachelor's Degree in electrical engineering in 1945. Following graduation he attended Midshipmen School at Columbia University NYC, graduating and being commissioned as an Ensign in the US Navy in Nov. 1945. Thereafter Doug was assigned to serve as deck officer on the USS Braxton in San Pedro CA. During his service he sailed to the Philippines to bring US troops and medical personnel back to the US, and transported German prisoners of war back to Germany. During this time, while on shore leave in Staten Is., he was engaged to Claire Crowley. He was discharged from the Navy in June 1946. Doug and Claire were married in Staten Is. on May 17, 1947. They had three children, Diane Claire, Douglas John, and Robert Charles. As a young man Doug joined AT&T as an electrical engineer and served in various positions with the company over a span of 35 years, eventually retiring in 1983 as Executive VP in marketing for AT&T Long Lines. With retirement he and Claire moved full time to Sea Pines, Hilton Head Is, SC where he lived for the remainder of his life. Following Claire's passing, Doug married Donna Ahern, of Hilton Head Is., on Oct 1, 1988. Doug and Donna were active members of Sea Pines Country Club where they enjoyed golf and their many friends. He served as the first club president following the acquisition of the club from the Sea Pines Resort Co. Doug is remembered by his many friends at Sea Pines Country Club as a warm, kind, generous and gracious man. Doug was preceded in death by his first wife, Claire and his daughter, Diane. He is survived by his beloved second wife, Donna; his sons, Douglas and Robert and their wives; step-children, Cindy Eagle, Wendy Klocke and Tom Resler and their spouses; twelve grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. He will be remembered in a private family ceremony. In lieu of gifts or flowers contributions may be made to the Sea Pines Country Club (memo: Employee Assistance Fund), 30 Governors Rd., Hilton Head Island, SC 29928.



