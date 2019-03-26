Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rachel Closser Kube. View Sign

Rachel Closser Kube Rachel Closser Kube, 80, passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2019 in Charleston, SC. Memorial Services will be on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at 1 PM at the Sea Island Presbyterian Church. Rachel was born on April 24, 1938 in Sault Ste Marie, Michigan, the daughter of Earl H. and Muriel McGee Closser. She is survived by her four children: Laura (Jim) Veronie; Mark Kube; Martin (Mina) Kube; Anna (Bernie) Vogel; two grandchildren: Quinten and Haileigh; and one brother: Bruce Closser. She is preceded in death by her husband: William J. Kube, MD; and sister: Martha Semenak. Rachel attended Alma College in Alma, Michigan. She later married William J. Kube in 1957. They moved to Kalamazoo Michigan, eventually settling in Gobles Michigan in 1973. She was a member of the Gobles School Board for 16 years, a member of the Gobles Public Schools Foundation, a AQHA member, and a Gobles Area 4H leader of the Club Calves Group . Rachel was also a member of the P.E.O. Sisterhood, Kalamazoo Medical Academy of Medicine Auxiliary, and the First Presbyterian Church. One of Rachel's passions was her love of the theatre, volunteering at the Kalamazoo Civic Theatre, and starred in several radio theatre productions. She also was an avid horseman, showing quarter horses until 2013 when she moved to Beaufort, SC. In Lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Gobles Public School Foundation, 409 N. State Street, Gobles, MI 49055. Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the family.

Published in The Island Packet on Mar. 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Island Packet Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close