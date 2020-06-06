Rachelle Marie Miller Rachelle Marie Miller, 44, passed away on June 1, 2020 in Naples, Florida. She was born to the late Edgar L. Franklin and is survived by her mother, Phyllis Franklin of Naples; her husband, Russell Miller; her daughter Kaylee Miller; her sister, Lori (Edmund) Caro of Tampa; and her brother Darrin (Ashley) Franklin of Powhatan, Virginia; In-Laws, Joyce and Larry Chatfield of North Port, Florida, Russell Sr. and Jacqueline Miller of Greensboro, Georgia; 5 nieces, 3 nephews, extended family and friends. Rachelle was born on November 30, 1975, in Paducah, Kentucky. She received her Bachelor's Degree in Communications from the University of Central Florida. She earned her Master's Degree in Elementary Education from the University of Central Florida and her Master's Degree in Educational Leadership from the University of South Carolina. She was a loving daughter, wife, mother, sister, teacher, friend, and faithful member of her church. She truly served the Lord. A service for Rachelle will be held on Monday, June 8, 2020, at Summit Church in Naples, led by Pastor Michael Beaumont from Live Oak Christian Church in Bluffton, South Carolina. The entombment will be held following the service at Palm Royale Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Path2Freedom, 1200 Goodlette Road N. #9916, Naples, Florida, 34101www.Path2Freedom.org/donate.
Published in The Island Packet on Jun. 6, 2020.