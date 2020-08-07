Ralph Eugene "Gene" Cato, Jr. Ralph Eugene "Gene" Cato, Jr., 69, widower of Marilyn S. Cato, loving father to many, died Tuesday, July 28, 2020 in Beaufort Memorial Hospital. Mr. Cato was born in Augusta, GA in 1951. He is the son of the late Ralph E. Cato, Sr. and Mary Ellen Corley Cato of Aiken, SC. Gene is survived by two sons, Joseph Cato and Joshua (Melinda) Cato; 3 children by marriage; James (Jennifer) Wilder, Gary Wilder, and Karen (Wade)Jenkins; 3 sons welcomed by adoption: Justin "JJ" Jones, Jason DesChamps, and the late Adrian "Bubba" Burns; his brother, Chucky Cato; two sisters, Vera Cato Evans and Cynthia Cato Whitt; 13 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to CAPA (Child Abuse Prevention Association) in Beaufort, SC. Simplicity - Lowcountry Cremation & Burial (lowcountryfuneral.com
)is working with the family. At this time, a celebration of life and graveside service will be held when social distancing limitations can be eased.