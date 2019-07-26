Ralph F. Keck Ralph F. Keck, age 77, of Bluffton died Thursday, July 25, 2019 at home. Mr. Keck was born on October 13, 1941 in the neighborhood of Ridgewood in Queens, NY, the son of the late Christian and Gertrude Keck. He worked as a painter and was a DC 9 NY member for over 35 years. He served as the supervisor and foreman on many construction projects in New York City. He was a member of St. Albans Lodge #54, F. & A.M. in Floral Park, Long Island, NY, where he had been a member for over 50 years. Ralph enjoyed skeet shooting and shooting pistols at Palmetto State Armory with his good friend Gunter Lochmann. He enjoyed making people laugh and madeeveryone feel like family. Mr. Keck is survived by his beloved wife of 55 years, Patricia Joyce Keck; devoted children, son, Michael J. Keck (Allison); daughter, Kathleen E. Garrison (David); and grandson, Colin C. Keck, who filled his heart with great pride and joy. May angels come to greet him and lead him into Paradise. The family will be receiving friends from 5:00 8:00 p.m., Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Sauls Funeral Home, 90 Simmonsville Road, Bluffton, SC 29910. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to St Joseph Indian School PO Box 306 Chamberlain, SD 57326 or Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

