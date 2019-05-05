Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ralph Luft. View Sign Service Information Island Funeral Home & Crematory 4 Cardinal Road Hilton Head Island , SC 29926 (843)-681-4400 Send Flowers Obituary

Ralph J. Luft Ralph J. Luft, 98, passed away Monday April 29, 2018 at The Preston Health Care Center on Hilton Head Island. Born in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, he was the son of the late John and Pauline (Weitz) Luft and the brother of the late Rose (Luft) Geiger. Ralph was a graduate of the University of Wisconsin, Oshkosh. He attended the US Coast Guard Academy and was commissioned as a LT JG, USCG. He served on four different ships in the Atlantic during WWll. He was employed by General Electric for over 25 years where he held the title of National Sales Manager. During his career at General Electric, he helped develop and patent the popular Midget Christmas Tree Lights. He was a Mason and member of the Scottish Rite. Ralph was preceded in death by "The love of his life", his wife, Jean (Berry) Luft. He is survived by nieces and nephews. He lived a very full and interesting life filled with smiles, golf, a positive attitude and stories to tell. A memorial service will be held at a later date in the Fort Myers Chapel at Arlington National Cemetery with inurnment in the columbarium. Memorials may be made to the or the USO in honor of his military service. Condolences may be expressed at

Ralph J. Luft Ralph J. Luft, 98, passed away Monday April 29, 2018 at The Preston Health Care Center on Hilton Head Island. Born in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, he was the son of the late John and Pauline (Weitz) Luft and the brother of the late Rose (Luft) Geiger. Ralph was a graduate of the University of Wisconsin, Oshkosh. He attended the US Coast Guard Academy and was commissioned as a LT JG, USCG. He served on four different ships in the Atlantic during WWll. He was employed by General Electric for over 25 years where he held the title of National Sales Manager. During his career at General Electric, he helped develop and patent the popular Midget Christmas Tree Lights. He was a Mason and member of the Scottish Rite. Ralph was preceded in death by "The love of his life", his wife, Jean (Berry) Luft. He is survived by nieces and nephews. He lived a very full and interesting life filled with smiles, golf, a positive attitude and stories to tell. A memorial service will be held at a later date in the Fort Myers Chapel at Arlington National Cemetery with inurnment in the columbarium. Memorials may be made to the or the USO in honor of his military service. Condolences may be expressed at islandfuneralhome.com Published in The Island Packet on May 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Island Packet Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.