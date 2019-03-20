Randall Bell

Randall W. "Randy" Bell, M.D. Randall W., M.D. "Randy", age 81, on March 15, 2019 of Wayne, PA. and Rehoboth Beach DE formerly of Beaufort S.C. and Naples Fl. A retired Brigadier General U.S. Army. Husband of the late Maryanne (nee Gallagher) and brother of the late Denis Bell. Survived by his 5 children Randall (Terri), Deborah Bell, Kevin (Kim), Thomas (Jodi), and James (Beth) Bell, also 13 grandchildren and 1 Great-grandson Wyatt, and his sister Judith Bell. Relatives and Friends are invited to his Visitation on Saturday March 23rd from 9 10:15 Am at St. Katharine of Siena Church 108 S. Aberdeen Ave. Wayne, PA. 19087 Funeral Mass 10:30 AM Inurnment West Point Cemetery at a later date. Contributions in Randall's memory may be made to at https://supportwoundedwarriorproject.org.
