Randall Paul Lafferty

October 2, 2020

Beaufort, South Carolina - Randall Paul Lafferty, 76, of Beaufort, SC, died Friday, October 2, 2020 in Beaufort Memorial Hospital due to the Covid-19 virus and underlying comorbidities.

Mr. Lafferty was born on October 8, 1943 in Pottstown, PA. He is the son of the late James Lafferty and Ann Radcliff Lafferty.

Randy attended Albright College and earned his Master's Degree in Education from University of Pittsburgh (Pitt). He was a beloved teacher of French and Latin at Keystone Oaks High School in Pittsburgh, PA for his entire career where he also served as Auditorium Director and one time Gymnastics Team Sponsor. Randy also rebuilt Wurlitzer Theater Organs until he retired and moved to Beaufort, SC in 1996.

Randy was an avid car lover and was known as "Yoda" to the Beaufort Classic Car & Truck Club. The Beaufort Classic Car & Truck Club immersed him in the subject he loved most and he found many wonderful friends there. He could often be found driving his 1970 Chevelle (Red), 1978 Dodge D100 (The Grinch), 1968 Buick Grand Sport Convertible (The Vert), and his daily driver a Scion XB (The Toaster). We would also like to thank Sprenger Healthcare of Port Royal for treating Randy like family during his stay there. Randy was an extremely generous & caring man to everyone he met and he will be missed by many.

Surviving are five nephews, Don, David, Jeffrey, Randy and Daniel; and caregivers, Conrad Meier & Klava Meier.

Memorial services will be held Thursday, October 15th at 2:00PM at PRAISE ASSEMBLY (800 Parris Island Gateway). We are encouraging everyone who owns one to drive their Classic Car or Truck where afterwards we will have a car show in Randy's honor.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to Beaufort Classic Car & Truck Club.

We thank Praise Assembly & Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory for serving the family during this time.





