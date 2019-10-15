Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Raul Martin. View Sign Service Information Sauls Funeral Home 90 Simmonsville Road Bluffton , SC 29910 (843)-815-5535 Send Flowers Obituary

Raul Martin Raul Martin, 84, of Bluffton, SC passed away Monday, August 12, 2019 at Coastal Carolina Hospital in Hardeeville, SC. Mr. Martin was born March 8, 1935 in Fall River, MA to the late Antonio and Virginia Medeiros Martin. He was a US Army Veteran of the Korean War, earned a MBA from Northeastern University, Boston, MA and, was a Manufacturing Executive at Control Data Corporation. Raul spent his retirement years in South Carolina where he was an active member and elder of Lowcountry Presbyterian Church as well as a Stephen minister. Mr. Martin is survived by his daughter, Darlene Hibbs of Laporte, MN; son, Dana Martin of Apple Valley, MN; grandchildren, Ryane, John, Bennett, Brittany, Dylan, Taylor, and Alissa; and former wife and special lady, Edie Rodgers. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Lisa Martin, and sister, Dolores Arruda. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 19 at 1:00 P.M. at Lowcountry Presbyterian Church, 10 Simmonsville Road, Bluffton, SC. Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Lowcountry Presbyterian Church or a . Sauls Funeral Home of Bluffton is assisting the family with arrangements.

