Ray Anthony Brinson Ray Anthony Brinson, 64, a native of Hilton Head Island, S.C., passed away on August 20, 2020 in Coral Springs Fl. He was the son of the late James Brinson, Sr. and Beatrice Murray Brinson. Service will be held at 11:00am., Sunday August 30, 2020 in the chapel. Services have been entrusted to The Gregg L. Mason Funeral, Miami. Florida.



