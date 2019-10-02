Jay Marshal Gallop Mr. Jay Marshal Gallop, 61, of Bamberg, SC passed away Friday, September 27, 2019 after a brief illness. Funeral services for Mr. Gallop will be held 1:00PM Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Trinity United Methodist Church 11761 Heritage Highway Bamberg, SC. with Rev. David Caughman officiating. Burial will follow at Denmark Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service from 12:00PM until hour of service at the church. Mr. Gallop was born in Long Island, New York on October 8, 1957. He was the son of the late Andrew Cornelius Gallop and late Constance Averil Gallop. Jay was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, where he served on the Board of Trustees, he loved to help with Salkehatchie, loved to cook and ride his motorcycle. Survivors include his son Jason Lincoln (Julie) Gallop, two grandchildren William and Emma Gallop, two brothers John (Dawn) Gallop, Benji Gallop, two sisters Gail Gallop Stevens, Lynn Floyd, many beloved nieces and nephews and great nieces and great nephews. He was predeceased by his brother Theodore Gallop. Memorials may be sent to Salkehatchie P.O. Box 335 Bamberg, SC 29003. Cooner Funeral Home, LLC, of Bamberg (www.coonerfuneralhome.com) is in charge of service arrangements.
Published in The Island Packet on Oct. 2, 2019