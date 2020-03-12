Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Reba Drucilla Trapp. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Reba D Trapp Mrs. Reba D Trapp passed away peacefully in her sleep at her home on Friday, March 6, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Reba was born in Ludowici, GA on October 14, 1937 to Siler, Senior and Odell Aldridge of Cordele Georgia her friends call her Ree. Reba moved to Covington, Kentucky when she was 15 years old, and lived with her sister Jan and Jan's husband, Sonny Peters. Reba attended Holmes High School and graduated in 1955. She was married to Charles Walter Trapp on April 27, 1957 until his death in 2008. He was the love of her life. Reba graduated from Northern Kentucky University. She and Chuck faithfully attended the Main Street Baptist Church in Alexandria, Kentucky and were active philanthropists. Reba worked at Cincinnati Bell, as well as Campbell County schools. Reba and Chuck also ran a successful Sunoco service station in Alexandria, Kentucky until they retired to Hilton Head, South Carolina in 1997. They were dedicated members in their Kentucky and Hilton head communities and church groups. Reba loved her family, card club, painting, tennis, golf, bridge, and being with her adventuresome friends; was an avidUK fan, and patron of the arts. She always had a fun story to tell and was a bright light in any room. She was incredibly strong and an opinionated woman who we all loved deeply. She loved us all right back, however most importantly she loved Jesus! Reba was a member of a large southern family. She is survived by her sister-in-law, Ann Eleanor Aldridge, her sister Velma Jeanette (Jan), her brother Wynton Gene, sister- in -law, Mary Lou Aldridge, brother Stanley Wayne (Faye), brother Warren Neil, and sister Marion Shana Aldridge Wright (Jim). Reba is also survived by numerous nephews and nieces, as well as many great nephews and nieces. She was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by her family, as well as her many life long friends across the United States, but especially those in Kentucky. Reba was preceded in death by her parents, brother Silas Lloyd Jr, Bobby Farrell and sisters Francis Charmaine Williams, Effie Neil Aldridge Pierce, and Joyce Ann Pearson, as well as her in-laws Myron Kenneth aka Sonny/Pete Peters and Barbara Aldridge. A prayer service will be held graveside on Saturday, March 14 at 11 AM by Brother Calvin Perry. Internment will take place at Alexandra cemetery 7 Spellman Rd., Alexandria, KY 41001. Lunch will follow at Main St., Baptist Church at 11093 Alexandria Pike Alexandria, KY 41001. In lieu of flowers feel free to send donations to the in her honor.

Reba D Trapp Mrs. Reba D Trapp passed away peacefully in her sleep at her home on Friday, March 6, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Reba was born in Ludowici, GA on October 14, 1937 to Siler, Senior and Odell Aldridge of Cordele Georgia her friends call her Ree. Reba moved to Covington, Kentucky when she was 15 years old, and lived with her sister Jan and Jan's husband, Sonny Peters. Reba attended Holmes High School and graduated in 1955. She was married to Charles Walter Trapp on April 27, 1957 until his death in 2008. He was the love of her life. Reba graduated from Northern Kentucky University. She and Chuck faithfully attended the Main Street Baptist Church in Alexandria, Kentucky and were active philanthropists. Reba worked at Cincinnati Bell, as well as Campbell County schools. Reba and Chuck also ran a successful Sunoco service station in Alexandria, Kentucky until they retired to Hilton Head, South Carolina in 1997. They were dedicated members in their Kentucky and Hilton head communities and church groups. Reba loved her family, card club, painting, tennis, golf, bridge, and being with her adventuresome friends; was an avidUK fan, and patron of the arts. She always had a fun story to tell and was a bright light in any room. She was incredibly strong and an opinionated woman who we all loved deeply. She loved us all right back, however most importantly she loved Jesus! Reba was a member of a large southern family. She is survived by her sister-in-law, Ann Eleanor Aldridge, her sister Velma Jeanette (Jan), her brother Wynton Gene, sister- in -law, Mary Lou Aldridge, brother Stanley Wayne (Faye), brother Warren Neil, and sister Marion Shana Aldridge Wright (Jim). Reba is also survived by numerous nephews and nieces, as well as many great nephews and nieces. She was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by her family, as well as her many life long friends across the United States, but especially those in Kentucky. Reba was preceded in death by her parents, brother Silas Lloyd Jr, Bobby Farrell and sisters Francis Charmaine Williams, Effie Neil Aldridge Pierce, and Joyce Ann Pearson, as well as her in-laws Myron Kenneth aka Sonny/Pete Peters and Barbara Aldridge. A prayer service will be held graveside on Saturday, March 14 at 11 AM by Brother Calvin Perry. Internment will take place at Alexandra cemetery 7 Spellman Rd., Alexandria, KY 41001. Lunch will follow at Main St., Baptist Church at 11093 Alexandria Pike Alexandria, KY 41001. In lieu of flowers feel free to send donations to the in her honor. Published in The Island Packet on Mar. 12, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Island Packet Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.