Rebecca Lynn Turner DiDato Rebecca Lynn Turner DiDato, the wife of James DiDato of Bluffton, SC, passed away on July 23, 2019 and is now in the palm of the Father's Hand. Becky was born on May 2, 1975 in Boynton Beach, FL to David and Linda Turner. Becky worked for Publix for 25 years in South Florida, and Hilton Head Island, SC. She loved 80's music and was an avid fan and follower of New Kids on the Block. Her joy in life was spending time with family, especially her nieces Macie, Lucy, and Rachel and her nephew Ben. Becky is survived by her husband, James DiDato of Bluffton, SC; parents David and Linda Turner of Elk Park, NC; a brother, Chris Turner and wife Caroline of Elk Park, NC; uncles John McCurdy of Mount Pleasant, TN; Tony McCurdy and wife Miranda of Miamisburg, OH; Robert McCurdy of Whiteville, TN; Bill McCurdy and wife Tammy of Pineville, WV; Daniel Turner of Tampa, FL; aunts Debbie Annis and husband Tedd of Delray Beach, FL; Rebecca Hunter and husband James of Hope, AK; Denise Spreen and husband Doug of Fort Mill, SC; Debbi Ross and husband Harold of Dandridge, TN; Diane Worsham and husband Gene of New Market, TN; Donna Kowalski and husband Eddie of Huntersville, NC; Mother in law Claudia Terese of Cheshire, CT; Father in law Michael DiDato of Charleston, SC; Brother in Law Rosario DiDato of Hilton Head Island, SC. Becky is preceded in death by paternal grandparents Donald and Doris Turner; maternal grandparents Jack and Loretta McCurdy; uncle Douglas Turner, and step Father in law David Terese. Special thank you to Paul Cole, Gary Edwards, Debbie and Cheryl Osterman. We truly appreciate the prayers and support of her loving aunts, uncles, cousins and countless brothers and sisters in Christ. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, August 3rd at 3pm at Heaton Christian Church in Elk Park, NC. In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Hilton Head Humane Association, 10 Humane Way, Hilton Head Island, SC 29926.

