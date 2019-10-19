Rebecca M. Papciak Rebecca M. Papciak, 78, widow of George John Papciak, of Beaufort, SC, passed away on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 in North Berwick, ME. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 from 5-7pm at Anderson Funeral Home. Graveside funeral services will be held on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at 1:00pm in Beaufort National Cemetery with full military honors. Mrs. Papciak was born on July 25, 1941 in Johnstown, PA. She is the daughter of the late Jacob Kraft and Ruth Glenn Kraft. She is a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh, with a Political Science degree, Villanova University, with a Master of Arts, and Webster University, with Master of Business Administration. Mrs. Papciak was a Captain in the Marine Corp, and a proud member of The Daughters of The American Revolution. She retired as the Librarian for the MCAS, and PI. She is survived by one son, Nicholas Papciak (Sally), four Grandchildren (Jacob Papciak, Benjamin Papciak, Libby Papciak and Caroline Papciak) and one sister-in-law (Joanna Kraft) three nieces and a nephew. She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, one son, Christopher Papciak and her brother, Ralph Kraft. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to The . Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.

