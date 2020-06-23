Rebecca Simmons Sarah Rebecca Simmons, age 87, of Ridgeland, South Carolina went to be home with her Lord and Savior on June 16, 2020. Sarah was born in Ridgeland, SC on June 29, 1932, a daughter of the late Julia and Ed King. Sarah was educated by the Beaufort County public school system of South Carolina. Sarah lived a very good life and was affectionately known as "Grandma Sarah" to all. Sarah was a fun loving person with an infectious smile who enjoyed dancing, cooking, spending time with her family, and taking care of others. Sarah's love, strength, and perseverance will forever live in our hearts. During her youth years, Sarah joined Second Euhaw Baptist Church Grahamville, and later joined St. Luke Baptist Church (Ridgeland) where she served as the "Mother of the Church". Sarah was preceded in death by her husband, Peter Simmons; parents, Julia and Ed King; son, Calvin King; and siblings, Edward (Duke) Pinckney, Gladys Toomer, Ruby Lee King, Joe Nathan King, and Johnnie Mae Stevenson. "Grandma Sarah" is survived by her children, Sarah Ann (Lawrence) Simmons, Henry King, Lavern King, Carolyn (Thomas) Frost, Allison (James) Harris, Calvin Brown, Tequila (Earl) Jones, Melissa King; her siblings, Willie Nell Hill and Dorothy Singleton; brother in laws, Simon (Mattie) Simmons and Rufus Toomer, Sr.; Godchildren, Anthony Ferebee and Craig King; dear friends, Nazarene Beaton, Betty Garvin and Mr. and Mrs. Williams; a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, family and friends.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store