Reed Straud Armstrong Reed Straud Armstrong was born in Shreveport, Louisiana on July 26, 1940. He studied mathematics and oceanography at Texas A&M and Florida State U. His career was one of service: he was a chief scientist for NOAA, and he worked for SCCCL until his recent retirement. He met the love of his life, Patti Jo Wilkinson, in 1959, and they lived happily together through 50 years of marriage, until her death in 2009. He is predeceased by his parents, S.D. and Ruth. Reed was loved and admired by his children: Paige & husband Bob, Patrick & wife Amy, and Straud & wife Clare; and by his grandchildren: Sheila (dec'd), Samantha, Mariah, Alexis, Jacob and Dylan. He also left three great-grandsons: Nicholas, Aidan, and Alijah. By Reed's example, this world has been truly blessed. Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family.

