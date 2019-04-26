Rhonda Myers White Rhonda Myers White, 64, of Beaufort, passed away April 23, 2019. She was born October 29, 1954, to the late Ralph & Alice Myers, in Greenville, Pennsylvania. Rhonda graduated from Greenville High School in 1971 and graduated with a degree in Pharmacy from Ohio Northern University in 1976. She married her high school sweetheart, Charles Joseph White in 1978. Rhonda is survived by her husband of forty years and their two daughters: Lacy Thompson (Jay), of Holly Ridge, NC; and Rachel Bennett (Brandon), of Belton, SC, and two grandchildren, Colin & Ellie Thompson. She is also survived by her brother, Marc Myers of Union City, PA and her sister, Allyson McCann (Michael) of Greenville, PA. When they relocated to South Carolina for Chuck's job in the early 80's, Rhonda gave up her original career to stay home and raise her girls. Over the years she was a girl scout troop leader, and took great pride in chauffeuring her girls to and from and cheering them on in their various activities. What started as volunteer work and substitute teaching, eventually lead to a 26 year career in the Beaufort County School system. Rhonda enjoyed singing in the Carteret Street UMC choir for many years, and was an avid reader. "The book was better". Family and friends are invited for a visitation at Carteret Street United Methodist Church on Saturday, April 27th from 10-11am, immediately followed by a celebration of life at 11am. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Parkinson's research: http://parkinson.org/ways-to-give. Please share your thoughts and stories about Rhonda by visiting www.copelandfuneralservice.com Copeland Funeral Service is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in The Island Packet on Apr. 26, 2019