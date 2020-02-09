Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard A. Gray Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Richard A. Gray, Jr. Richard ("Dick") A. Gray, Jr., Age 92 died on February 3,2020 in Hilton Head Island, SC. A retired chemical company executive and 24 year resident of Hilton Head Island, he was born in Pittsburgh and formerly resided in Allentown, PA for many years before moving permanently with his wife of 63 years, Lucia Long Gray, to Hilton Head in 1996. He was the son of Richard Alexander and Margaret Imler Gray. Gray is survived by his loving wife, two sons, Richard A. III (and wife Judith) of Chicago, IL and James W. (and partner Farah Englert) of Gaithersburg, MD, three grandchildren (Robert A., Allison Gray Classen (and husband Ben Classen), and Elizabeth L.), and one great grandson (James Gray Classen). He was predeceased by his parents and a brother, Robert Dalzell Gray. A memorial service will take place at First Presbyterian Church of Hilton Head, 540 William Hilton Parkway, Friday, February 21, 2020 at 2pm. Gray graduated from Mercersburg Academy (1945) and later served as President of its alumni association and was an emeritus member of its Board of Regents. He attended the United States Merchant Marine Academy at Kings Point and associated sea duty (1945-1947) and University College Southampton England (1949), and he graduated, with a B.A. and honors in Economics, from Princeton University (1950) and with a LL.B. from Harvard Law School (1954). A Korean War Veteran, he served to Lt. (j.g.) in the U.S. Navy and participated in the Inchon Landing. Gray was employed by Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. for 28 years, serving as Associate General Counsel and Vice President and Corporate Secretary. He was formerly associated with the litigation group of Reed, Smith, Shaw & McClay, Pittsburgh attorneys. He was a member of the American and Federal Bar Associations and admitted to practice before the Pennsylvania Bar and federal courts, including the U.S. Supreme Court. He was also a member and director of the American Society of Corporate Secretaries, serving on its executive committee and President of the Middle Atlantic States Regional Group. In Pittsburgh, he was a former member of the University Club, HYP Club, and Mt. Lebanon Golf Club. In Allentown, he was a former member and director of the Lehigh Country Club and the Stonecrest Club. He also served as Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Kutztown University, a Director of the Heart Association of Mideastern Pennsylvania and Kirkland Village, Inc., in addition to serving as a Deacon and Trustee of the First Presbyterian Church of Allentown, an officer of the Lehigh Valley Business Conference on Health Care, and counsel to the Allentown Art Museum and Chairman of its legal affairs and bylaws committee. Upon his retirement, he served as an arbitrator for the American Arbitration Association and as a part time radio news announcer for a network serving the print handicapped. In Hilton Head, he was a member of the First Presbyterian Church and the Sea Pines Country Club and served as a Director of the Princeton Alumni Club and a member of the Council of the Presbyterian Men of the Church. He was also an active golfer, belonging to the Senior's Golf Association, and acted as Heritage Golf Tournament Marshall. Remembrance gifts may be directed to The , 225 North Michigan Avenue, Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601, or .

