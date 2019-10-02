Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard A. Hendricks. View Sign Service Information Hill and Wood Funeral Home 201 N. First Street Charlottesville , VA 22902 (434)-296-6148 Send Flowers Obituary

Richard A. Hendricks Richard A. Hendricks, aka GP, age 79, of Charlottesville, Virginia, died on September 22, 2019, at Martha Jefferson Hospital, lovingly surrounded by family. Richard was born on April 29, 1940, in Chicago, Illinois, the son of Simpson "John" and Marie Hendricks. He graduated from University of Illinois and joined the Marine Corps Reserves. He was honorably discharged at the rank of Lance Corporal in 1965. After his honorable discharge, he became a commercial claims adjuster for General Adjustment Bureau in Chicago, Illinois. During this time, he met and fell in love with his amazing wife, DiAnne. They were married in 1970. After leaving General Adjustment Bureau, Richard became a McDonald's franchisee, opening his first of many stores in Waynesboro, Virginia. Throughout his distinguished 48-year career as a McDonald's owner/operator, he served in many leadership positions. Richard received numerous awards, including McDonald's operator's highest honor, The Ronald Award, three times. Among his many accomplishments, he was most proud to have been one of the founders of the Ronald McDonald House of Charlottesville. He earned the title of Director Emeritus for the House. Over his eventful lifetime, Richard enjoyed many hobbies, to include: pilot, boat enthusiast/owner, fisherman, farmer, vintage car collector, photographer, race car driver, loving husband, father and grandfather, and world traveler. Richard was a die-hard Wahoo sports fan. Richard is survived in death by his loving wife of forty-nine and a half years, DiAnne of Charlottesville, Va.; his adoring daughter, Kirstan and her husband, Robert Hattler and their children, Emerson and Myles of Hilton Head, South Carolina; his successful son, Rick and his wife, Cali Hendricks and their daughters, Larken, Amalie, and Haven and their son, Tripp (Richard III); his forever loyal dog, Riley; his sister, Mary Kay Noone of Houston, Texas and her daughters; his cousin, Allen and his wife, Norma Lammers of Sacramento, Calif.; his surviving honorary family members, Phyllis and Henry Brooks of Stuarts Draft, Susian Brooks of Charlottesville, and Stuart and Kim Brooks of Stafford, Virginia. The family would like to extend a very special thank you to John Opstad and Ruby Sprouse of Waynesboro. We are forever grateful for your tireless support, knowledge, patience, and hard work, which contributed to Richard's success. To the staff of RAHE, Inc., we are so thankful for the support and love you have shown Richard over many, many years. Special thanks to Ruth Stewart and Angela Terrell for caring for GP. Thanks to Lee and JoAnne Cutcliff, Robert and Lisa Moorefield and Eddie and Robin Williams for the many laughs and wonderful adventures. A celebration of life will be held in the near future. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Ronald McDonald House of Charlottesville. Condolences may be sent to the family through

