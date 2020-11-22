Richard Carpenter

December 29, 1934 - November 13, 2020

Callawassie Island, South Carolina - Richard William Carpenter, age 85, of Callawassie Island in Okatie SC, formerly of Duxbury, Massachusetts, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Friday, November 13th 2020, after a long battle with Alzheimer's.

After growing up in New York, Dick attended Union College where he played soccer and baseball. There he met the love of his life, Suzanne. Always athletic, Dick discovered his passion for golf when his soon-to-be father in-law introduced him to the game with a 36-hole round. Dick and Sue moved to Duxbury for 38 years to raise a family.

A Rotarian, Dick also served passionately as Chairman of the Green Committee at the Duxbury Yacht Club, beautifying that course over many years. He worked at IBM and Sylvania at the dawn of the computer age, leading eventually to an executive position at Data Architects, where he was instrumental in creating the first software for banks and insurance companies.

Dick and Sue retired to Callawassie Island, SC, where he discovered his passion for nature photography. True to form, he was drawn to serve on the Island Beautification Committee. In addition to adding many striking trees to Callawassie's golf courses, he envisioned the flowing ornamental grass that now crowns the shoulders of the island's long causeway, a beautiful and practical product of Dick's analytical mind and aesthetic eye.

Dick is survived by his wife Suzanne, daughter Ellen Donnelly and her husband Maurice, son Tag Carpenter and his wife Ellie, and four grandchildren who will all greatly miss his sense of humor and sound advice. In lieu of flowers or gifts, donations can be made to your local hospice care organization.

Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store