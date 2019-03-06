Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard D. "Denny" Knorr. View Sign

Richard "Denny" D. Knorr Richard "Denny" D. Knorr, 85, formerly of Allentown, Pa, passed away peacefully on, Sunday, February 3, 2019, surrounded by his loving family at home in Pinecrest. Florida. Widower of Lois Knorr, of Hilton Head SC. He was the son of the late Robert Ellsworth and Alma (Fry) Knorr of Allentown, Pa. He was a graduate of Allentown High School were he swam All American. He was a proud member of the United States Army and served in Korean War. Following his military service, he attended Lehigh University. He was well known in the Hilton Head community and greatly appreciated the honorable title " The Ambassador " at The Links in Sea Pines. As a businessman, he devoted his life to the success of his company,RD Knorr Industries, as a major supplier to Mack Truck, as well as Harley Davidson, Freightliner, Boeing andvarious industries here and abroad. Dad's life experiences and travels read like a storybook, completely true and quite entertaining. He leaves us all with wonderful memories of a life well lived. He reminded us often that his greatestachievement was his"three girls". His strength and character leaves us with a fierce determination to carry on the spirit that made him so endearing to all. He is survived by his sister, Virginia (Ginny) Birney of Danville KY, daughters, Susan Knorr, wife of Gary Daniels, of Allentown, Pa; Elizabeth (Betsy) Knorr of Allentown: Judith Knorr, wife of Carlos Solares of Miami FL and San Juan Puerto Rico.Step children, Stephanie Bartelt, of Portland, Oregon, Garret Bartelt, of Aspen, CO, Christopher Bartelt, of Columbia, SC. His beloved grandchildren, Kadie, Judy, Ariel, Peter, Kinsey and Susan and two great-grandsons, Elliot and Everett. His brother, Robert E. Knorr Jr. of Allentown, Pa, predeceased him. He was laid to rest on February 11, 2019 at Grandview Cemetery in Allentown, Pa. Donations may be made in loving memory to: Safe Harbour or Memory Matters, both of Hilton Head, S.C.

