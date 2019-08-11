Dr. Richard E. Bulls Dr. Richard E. Bulls, the husband of Dr. Grace Peeler Bulls, departed this life on August 1, 2019 in Bluffton, SC. A native of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Dr. Bulls received his education through the Pittsburgh public school system. Dr. Bulls received a Bachelor's Degree from Cheyney University, a Master of Education Degree in the Psychology of Reading from Temple University, and a Doctorate in the Psychology of Reading from Lehigh University. His professional experiences include classroom teacher in Pittsburgh and Norristown Pennsylvania. He was director of reading programs for several school districts in the state of Delaware, adjunct Professor of Reading at West Chester University and a Reading Specialist at the University of Illinois, Chicago Circle Campus. Richard belonged to many professional organizations. He was a proud life member of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Incorporated. He leaves to cherish his memories: his wife, Dr. Grace P. Bulls, a son Richard E. Bulls, Jr.(Kristin) of Bloomington, IL; two grandsons, Andre of Phoenix, AZ, Brandon of Boulder, Colorado. Marshel's Wright-Donaldson Home For Funerals, Beaufort, SC and Robinson Funeral Home, Pittsburgh, PA are handling the arrangements.
Published in The Island Packet on Aug. 11, 2019