Richard F. Carroll Richard F. Carroll (Dick) of Hilton Head Island, SC, formerly of Westbrook CT, lost his long battle with cancer on June 27, 2020. Dick leaves his loving wifeShirley R. Carroll;two nephews, Edward Cotter and Mark Bergami; a sister, Marianne Blackman;and his beloved four legged kids Andy, Olivia and Kevi. Dick received a BS degree from Johnson State University and a Master's Degree from Fairfield University. After graduating, he taught at Trumbull Elementary and Junior High Schools for fifteen years. To this day, his students remember him as "Mr. Carroll" their mentor. After his teaching career ended, Dick began a business career at Domino's Pizza in 1983. Except for a stint as a franchisee from 1985- 1988, he worked as a corporate executive until 2002. During this time, he served in many capacities including National Director of Commissary Field Reps, where he designed and implementeda highly sophisticated assessment and training program. He was also the General Manager of the NE Distribution Center and Field Distribution Manager responsible for recruiting, hiring, training and supervising local field managers at nine distribution centers throughout the country servicing over 2400 franchise and corporate stores. During this time, he developed and coordinated the introduction of an entirely new dough formula and developed the Field Manager and Customer Service Manuals. One of Dick's proudest moments occurred during 9/11 where he organized and supervised a Domino's Pizza relief effort which fed firefighters, volunteers, families and staff at the morgues for 12 days serving over 12,000 pizzas. Dick ran multiple golf tournaments which provided scholarships in four towns. He also ran the Westbrook Elks Golf Tournament to raise money for Fisher House Foundation in West Haven which provides support for our veterans. Dick, along with his friend Tony Palermo, was instrumental in helping his in - laws, the late Ed and Harriet Sciongay, preserve their property on Chapman Mill Pond in Westbrook as one of Connecticut's largest coastal wildlife refuges. It is now known as The Menunketesuck Wildlife Area. In later years, Dick worked as a beverage supervisor for Mohegan Sun Casino. He was responsible for all casino owned bars, bartenders and wait staff. He also enjoyed working as a bartender at Clinton Country Club and Bay Shore ofHilton Head. Dick's big smile, wit and his unfailing desire to help anyone in their time of need will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Simplicity: Lowcountry Cremation & Burial Services in Bluffton, SC is serving the family. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation toThe Hilton Head Humane Society



