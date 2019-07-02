Richard F. Connolly, Jr. Richard F. Connolly, Jr., 49, passed away on June 27th in Charleston, SC. He is survived by his father and mother, Richard and Virginia Connolly of Hilton Head Island as well as his siblings: Christopher Connolly and his wife Loren, Tracy Arnett and her husband Michael, Sean Connolly and his wife Amy. He is also survived by his nephews and nieces John Connolly, Evan Arnett, James Connolly, Caroline Connolly, Peyton Arnett, Cecilia Connolly, Harrison Arnett, and Susanna Connolly. His nieces and nephews loved him dearly and he was affectionately known as "Uncle Rock". He was the operating partner of Wingstop and MOD Pizza across South Carolina and Georgia. Rich was an avid University of South Carolina sports fan, and could often be seen cheering for his beloved Gamecocks. Rich will be remembered as a loving son, brother, uncle, and friend to many. There will be a mass at 10:30AM, Saturday July 6th, at Holy Family Church on Hilton Head Island. The mass will be followed by a celebration of life and remembrance at 1:00PM at Redfish Restaurant also on Hilton Head Island. Keithfuneral.com.
Published in The Island Packet on July 2, 2019