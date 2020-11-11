1/1
Richard F. "Rick" Ramsey
1948 - 2020
Richard F. "Rick" Ramsey
April 8, 1948 - November 5, 2020
Hilton Head Island, South Carolina - Richard F. "Rick" Ramsey passed away in the early morning hours of November 5, 2020, from complications during recovery from a recent surgery. Rick was a beloved husband, father, granddad, brother, friend, defender of the vulnerable, servant of the church, lover of the Word of God, and follower of Jesus Christ. He is survived by his wife Susan, sons Ryan and Russ, daughter Ajay, sister Sue, eight grandchildren, one great grandchild, and numerous nieces and nephews. Because of the grace of Christ, though he has died, he has not perished. "Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of his faithful ones" (Psalm 116:15). A funeral mass will be held on Friday, November 13, 2020 at 10 AM at St. Francis by the Sea Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Deep Well Project on Hilton Head Island (deepwellproject.org).
Islandfuneralhome.com.


Published in The Island Packet on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Francis by the Sea Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Island Funeral Home & Crematory
4 Cardinal Road
Hilton Head Island, SC 29926
(843) 681-4400
