Richard John Conlan, of Hilton Head Island, SC and formerly of Wilton, CT, passed away peacefully on August 10, 2019 at the age of 95 with family at his side. He was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years JoAnn Kasper Conlan his oldest son Thomas John Conlan and his brother Msgr. James Conlan. Richard is survived by his youngest son John Matthew Conlan, five grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren and 3 step great grandchildren. A funeral service is being held at St. Francis by the Sea on Friday, September 27 at 10:30 AM with a short reception to follow at the church. All are invited to attend. (45 Beach City Rd, Hilton Head Island, SC 29926) In Lieu of flowers please reach out to someone in need. He would have liked that.

