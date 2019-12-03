Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard L. Hiers. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Richard L. Hiers Richard L. Hiers, age 75, of Greensboro passed away Sunday December 1, 2019. A graveside service will be held 11:00 AM Wednesday December 4, 2019 at Forest Lawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends following the service at Mt. Pisgah United Methodist Church. Dick Hiers was born August 8, 1944 in Beaufort SC. He served his country in the U.S. Army in the Vietnam War and was also stationed at the Army depot in Atlanta Georgia. Mr. Hiers graduated from Wofford College, and earned an M.B.A. from East Tennessee State University. He also graduated from the Bank Marketing School at the University of Colorado. His Christian faith was the most important part of his life followed by his love of family. Dick was an excellent drummer and played into his adult years. Mr. Hiers is survived by his loving wife Diana Hiers, sons Kristian Hiers (Stacy) and Bryan Hiers (Kelly), sister Gloria Hamilton (Frank), grandchildren Logan Hiers (Ellie), Trey Hiers, Reagan Hiers, Grayson Hiers, and Caroline Hiers. He also leaves four nieces and five nephews. The family would like to thank Dr. Lisa Miller and Nurse Susan, for their care and compassion. They would also like to thank the staff of Camden Rehabilitation center, and a special thanks to Mr. Harold, Ms. Angelina, Ms. Anna, Ms. Josephine, Ms. Tonya, Ms. Rose Marie, Nurse Dara and Nurse Fatima. Online condolences may be made at

Richard L. Hiers Richard L. Hiers, age 75, of Greensboro passed away Sunday December 1, 2019. A graveside service will be held 11:00 AM Wednesday December 4, 2019 at Forest Lawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends following the service at Mt. Pisgah United Methodist Church. Dick Hiers was born August 8, 1944 in Beaufort SC. He served his country in the U.S. Army in the Vietnam War and was also stationed at the Army depot in Atlanta Georgia. Mr. Hiers graduated from Wofford College, and earned an M.B.A. from East Tennessee State University. He also graduated from the Bank Marketing School at the University of Colorado. His Christian faith was the most important part of his life followed by his love of family. Dick was an excellent drummer and played into his adult years. Mr. Hiers is survived by his loving wife Diana Hiers, sons Kristian Hiers (Stacy) and Bryan Hiers (Kelly), sister Gloria Hamilton (Frank), grandchildren Logan Hiers (Ellie), Trey Hiers, Reagan Hiers, Grayson Hiers, and Caroline Hiers. He also leaves four nieces and five nephews. The family would like to thank Dr. Lisa Miller and Nurse Susan, for their care and compassion. They would also like to thank the staff of Camden Rehabilitation center, and a special thanks to Mr. Harold, Ms. Angelina, Ms. Anna, Ms. Josephine, Ms. Tonya, Ms. Rose Marie, Nurse Dara and Nurse Fatima. Online condolences may be made at www.forbisanddick.com Published in The Island Packet on Dec. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Island Packet Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close