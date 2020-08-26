Richard M. Fagon Richard M. Fagon, 83, Sun City Hilton Head, Bluffton, SC, formerly of Mt. Vernon, NY and Bowie, MD, died at home. He was born December 8, 1936, the son of the late Frank Fagon and Connie LaRocca Fagon. He is survived by his beloved wife, Anna Mae Fagon; brother, Don; sister, Diane Cashman and many nieces and nephews. Richard was born in NYC and raised in Mt. Vernon, NY. He attended Archbishop Stepinac High School in White Plains, NY, and then matriculated at the University of Notre Dame where he received a B.A. Degree. He was captain of the undefeated 1958 fencing team and was a three time varsity monogram winner. By August of 1959, with a full tuition scholarship, he accomplished his graduate studies under the direction of the noted Croatian sculptor, Ivan Mestrovic and received an M.F.A degree. Mr. Fagon taught art and humanities at Marywood College, Scranton, PA; he then became Chairman of the Fine Arts Dept. for Calvert High School in Calvert County, Maryland, where he received awards as Outstanding Professional Employee of the County and Outstanding Educator in the State of Maryland. In his professional career as a sculptor, he created a wide range of commissions. His works include portraits, figures and many liturgical art pieces, which are located throughout the United States in private collections, churches, and schools, including Saint Gregory the Great Catholic School and Church Grounds. Richard Fagon and his wife moved to Sun City in 2003. He was an active member of Saint Gregory the Great Parish, as an extraordinary Eucharistic minister, a lector, a teacher of children's liturgy, and a teacher of religion and Latin in Saint Gregory the Great Catholic School. Richard was a member of the Board of Directors for the Equestrian EXPO. He was also a volunteer for Heroes on Horseback, as well as being a member of its Board of Directors. Richard was an active member of the Notre Dame Club of Hilton Head and a member of its Board of Directors. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus for many years. The Funeral Mass will be offered at Saint Gregory the Great Catholic Church in Bluffton, SC on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at 10:30 AM. The mass will be live-streamed by the church and can be accessed here: http://www.sgg.cc/mass-live-stream.html
. The entombment will be at Lowcountry Memorial Gardens in Bluffton, SC. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be sent to Saint Gregory the Great Catholic School or John Paul II Catholic High School.