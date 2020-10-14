Richard Meyers

December 27, 1943 - October 6, 2020

Bluffton, South Carolina - Richard "Rick" R. Meyers, age 76, of Bluffton, SC passed away Tuesday, October 6, 2020 peacefully at home.

Rick was born on December 27, 1943 in Toledo, Ohio. He was the son of the late Richard (Dick) and Flora Meyers. Rick served in the U.S. Army from 1965-1971.

Rick was a captain in the 1st Calvary Division and a Vietnam War veteran.

Rick went on to a career in Human Resources working for Johns Manville, Alcan and Bridgestone Firestone before retiring to Bluffton, SC. He was an active member in the Sun City community.

Rick was preceded in death by his loving wife of 54 years Judy L. Meyers, he is survived by his three daughters Amy Sullivan (Mark), Jill Davison (Ken) and Mindy Loveall (Craig), brothers Tom (Sharron) and Dave (Linda) brother-in-law John Cornelius (Kathy), grandchildren Shana (Brian), Sean, Justin, Brittany (Randy), Jeremy, Dustin (Megan), Ethan (Jenna), Alaney (Nick) and great grandchildren Mallory and Cooper.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Sauls Funeral Home of Bluffton is assisting the family.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store