Richard Meyers
1943 - 2020
December 27, 1943 - October 6, 2020
Bluffton, South Carolina - Richard "Rick" R. Meyers, age 76, of Bluffton, SC passed away Tuesday, October 6, 2020 peacefully at home.
Rick was born on December 27, 1943 in Toledo, Ohio. He was the son of the late Richard (Dick) and Flora Meyers. Rick served in the U.S. Army from 1965-1971.
Rick was a captain in the 1st Calvary Division and a Vietnam War veteran.
Rick went on to a career in Human Resources working for Johns Manville, Alcan and Bridgestone Firestone before retiring to Bluffton, SC. He was an active member in the Sun City community.
Rick was preceded in death by his loving wife of 54 years Judy L. Meyers, he is survived by his three daughters Amy Sullivan (Mark), Jill Davison (Ken) and Mindy Loveall (Craig), brothers Tom (Sharron) and Dave (Linda) brother-in-law John Cornelius (Kathy), grandchildren Shana (Brian), Sean, Justin, Brittany (Randy), Jeremy, Dustin (Megan), Ethan (Jenna), Alaney (Nick) and great grandchildren Mallory and Cooper.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Sauls Funeral Home of Bluffton is assisting the family.


Published in The Island Packet on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sauls Funeral Home
90 Simmonsville Road
Bluffton, SC 29910
(843)815-5535
