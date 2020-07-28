Richard "Rick' Neil Whitmore Richard "Rick' Neil Whitmore, 59, of Beaufort, died Sunday, July 26, 2020 at Beaufort Memorial Hospital from complication of pneumonia Rick is survived by his children, Richard Whitmore, Anna Singletary and Darby Honey; eight grandchildren; and brothers and sisters, Thomas Whitmore, Ronald Whitmore, Vicky Weekley, Donald Whitmore, Debbie Alexander, and Darrin Whitmore. No services are planned. Please share your thoughts and stories about Rick by visiting www.copelandfuneralservice.com
Copeland Funeral Service is assisting the family with arrangements.