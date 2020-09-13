Richard Thompson Howard Jr. Richard (Dick) Thompson Howard Jr, age 93, of Beaufort SC passed away Sept 8, 2020. Richard was born in Phila. PA on March 20, 1927. Richard is survived by his 2 sisters Helen Zanas & Elizabeth Ann Reed, his 2 children Gretchen H Tara & Richard T. Howard III, his son-in-law Roopinder Tara and his 2 grandchildren Nicholas Tara and Elaine Tara. He was preceded in death by his wife Nancy in 1999. Please share your thoughts about Mr. Howard and his life at www.copelandfuneralservice.com
