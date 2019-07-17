Richard Wenk Richard Wenk, born September 10, 1937, Chicago, IL, passed away peacefully July 11, 2019. After spending 38 years with AT&T, he retired to Hilton Head Island in 1996. That year he brought his boat down the Mississippi and across the Gulf and then to Hilton Head at Skull Creek Marina, where he enjoyed his retirement, made many friends and was known as "Captain Busch." He leaves behind his caring wife of 50 years, Carol; his best friend Cooper the cockapoo, wonderful sister in law, Nancy Meyer, relatives: William Meyer, Laura and Terry Davidson, and John Meyer. Services will be private.
Published in The Island Packet on July 17, 2019