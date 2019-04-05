Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rita C. Sanders. View Sign

Rita C. Sanders BLUFFTON, S.C. Rita C. Sanders, 82, of Bluffton, S.C., died Friday, March 22, 2019, at home after a lengthy battle with cancer. She was born in Fremont, OH, April 28, 1936, to Vera and Louis Stevenson. She grew up in Clyde, OH, and graduated from The Ohio State University in 1958. Over the years, she worked as an elementary school art teacher, graphic designer, and the curator of the Bellport-Brookhaven Historical Society's Barn Museum. Rita married Joe R Sanders in 1960, and during their marriage, they resided in Sandusky, OH, Vero Beach, Fla., Bellport Village, N.Y. and Bluffton, S.C. Rita's hobbies included gardening, bridge, and art. She was a Silver Life Master in the American Contract Bridge League. She is survived by her son, Stephen (Lisa) Sanders of Bealeton, Va.; daughters, Jennifer Sanders of Huron and Gretchen (Flavio Munoz) Sanders of Portland, Ore.; nine grandchildren, Garrett, Rafe, and Dalen Sanders, Erin, Abigail, and Delaney Black, Jaya, Camille, and Alana Munoz; sister, Francis Jackson of Clyde; brother, James (Carol) Stevenson of Lafayette, Ind.; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. A private service is planned for family in Ohio at a later date. Memorial donations, if desired, may be made to the .ik

Published in The Island Packet on Apr. 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Island Packet Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.